‘Abbott Elementary’s’ Quinta Brunson will speak at Penn education school’s commencement

The University of Pennsylvania is rolling out the red carpet as commencement season approaches.

Quinta Brunson, the Philadelphia native and star and creator of the hit show Abbott Elementary, will speak at the Graduate School of Education commencement at the University of Pennsylvania on May 13, the school announced Tuesday.

And Tony award-winning actress and singer/songwriter Idina Menzel of Frozen fame will serve as the main commencement speaker on May 15, Penn announced.

Brunson, 33, is an Emmy winner, and Menzel, 51, sang “Let it Go,” in the Disney film Frozen, which won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2014.

Pam Grossman, dean of the Penn’s education school, said she was thrilled to get the Abbott Elementary star.

“Brunson puts a human face on teachers and elevates the work of teaching through the characters of Janine, Barbara, and the rest of the staff at ‘Abbott Elementary,’” Grossman said in a statement. “Even though we tune in each week for 22 minutes of laughter, Brunson never fails to remind us of the serious consequences of failing to invest in our public schools and the inspiring efforts of teachers across the country.”

Fun fact: Brunson’s character on the show is a Penn alum.

Abbott Elementary, about a fictional Philadelphia elementary school, launched in 2021. Brunson, who attended Temple University, created the show and also serves as its star and executive producer.

Menzel won a Tony award in 2004 for playing Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the Broadway musical Wicked. She also portrayed Maureen in the musical Rent.

But perhaps she’s most well known as the voice of Elsa in the Disney film Frozen.

Penn noted in its announcement that she also co-founded A BroaderWay Foundation, “which offers girls from underserved communities an outlet for self-expression and creativity through arts-centered programs.”

Menzel will receive an honorary degree at the program.

“Ms. Menzel has contributed so much to America’s creative body of work and brought joy to us all,” Penn president Liz Magill said in announcing the speaker. “A tremendous role model for pursuing your passion with hard work and determination, she is also devoted to creating opportunities for others through the arts.”