An hour later, many of the more than 10,000 graduates, savoring years of hard work that led to this moment, should be processing into the cavernous building, as loved ones click photos and wave. And by 9:30, the formal ceremony should be underway, with the singing of the alma mater and turning of tassels soon to come. Then hundreds should be flocking to signature spots on campus for photos: the Bell Tower, O’Connor Plaza with the owl, under the gates to the campus on Broad Street, on the steps of Sullivan Hall and at the balloon arches.