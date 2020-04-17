For me and a lot of other first-generation, lower-income college students, going to college at all — much less graduating — is not a given. Even if you have the opportunity to attend school, many of us have to work multiple jobs to afford the cost of living. When you’re a first-generation and “nontraditional” student, meaning you didn’t come straight from high school, it’s even easier to feel like an outlier. The college experience vastly differs from the usual undergraduate one. In fact, one of the only normal college experiences that we “nontraditional” students have is our graduation ceremony. So you can imagine my reaction when word came that Temple’s graduation would be postponed, and it’s not clear it will ever be rescheduled.