Fry, 59, has led Drexel for a decade, having previously served as president of Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster. He has had an interest in urban planning in his colleges’ neighborhoods throughout his career. He got much of his experience as an executive at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was the chief architect of its neighborhood transformation. Now he’s behind a $3.5 billion plan to transform parking lots and industrial buildings between Drexel’s campus and 30th Street Station into a thriving new district. Two parts of the project are complete; others may be delayed, he said.