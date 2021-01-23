County officials say vaccine doses allocated by the state have been in short supply, and they aren’t sure when they’ll be able to move on to vaccinating people in Pennsylvania’s 1B category, which includes educators. The issue was exacerbated by the addition last week of people 65 and older to the 1A category, an expansion that bumped teachers further down the list. (Philadelphia, which receives vaccines directly from the federal government and is operating independently from the state, also has limited doses and says it’s currently prioritizing first responders and people in congregate care settings.)