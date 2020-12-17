That situation has also arisen in places like West Chester, where the district is advertising for substitutes who don’t necessarily have teaching certificates. In those cases, “we just need somebody to be in the class with the kids,” Scanlon said. The district had gotten 150 responses after advertising last month for substitutes at a rate of $150 per day, and paraprofessionals, $85 per day, he said; a third-party company, Kelly Services, is handling hiring.