The chancellor of Pa.’ s state school system is leaving ‘to work nationally’

Daniel Greenstein, who has served as chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education since 2018, will leave the job in October for “a compelling opportunity ... to work nationally,” the system announced Tuesday.

Greenstein, who told the board of governors of his decision, did not disclose his new job. He was not available for comment, a system spokesperson said.

In a letter to students, staff and faculty at the system’s 10 universities, he described the decision as “one of the most challenging” of his career.

During his tenure, Greenstein, who earned $485,030 annually, has been successful in getting increases in state funding for the system, most recently a 6%, or $35 million, hike, and developing working relationships with legislators on both sides of the aisle. In 2022, the system received more than a 15% increase, or $75 million boost, in basic state funding, the largest one-time increase since the system was founded in 1983.

At the same time, funding for Pennsylvania’s state-related universities, including the University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania State University and Temple, has remained flat.

PASSHE notably has not had a tuition increase for in-state undergraduate students during Greenstein’s tenure as he hammered on the need to improve affordability. Fees have increased.

Greenstein called the longstanding tuition freeze “the single most important thing we’ve done.

“That was possible only because of the hard work of our universities in controlling costs, because of the mission-mindedness of the Board of Governors and because of the renewed investment by the legislature and the governor.”

Greenstein also oversaw the controversial merger of six of the system’s universities into two new entities as part of a system redesign and led the system through the pandemic. But enrollment, which began to decline in 2010, has continued to slide under his watch, along with enrollments at many other universities in the region. The system enrolled about 102,000 students when he took over in 2018, and this past year, enrollment stood at 82,688.

Earlier this year, the system settled new contracts with faculty, coaches and nurses.

“For six years, I have poured my heart and soul into our system, its people, mission, and places,” Greenstein said in his message. “My passion for our work, students, and cause is unwavering.” He also said that more “good, critical, and undoubtedly hard work” still needs to get done.

But he said the struggles of higher education nationally also were on his mind.

“So, when a compelling opportunity presented itself to work nationally, I had to take it seriously,” he said. “I need to help — at least to try to help.”

Greenstein said he would disclose details of his new position in September.

The system said it would launch a national search for his replacement and name an interim chancellor.

“Since he arrived, Dan has been singularly focused on redesigning PASSHE and positioning it for the future,” Cynthia Shapira, board of governors chair, said in a statement. “He is passionate about higher education, he is passionate about student success, and we are a better system today because of his leadership.”

Greenstein came to PASSHE from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation — the philanthropic organization that has doled out millions to spur improvement in higher education. He had been a senior adviser there and previously led the Seattle-based foundation’s post-secondary-success strategy for six years. A University of Pennsylvania graduate, he previously had served as a vice provost in the University of California system.

Greenstein plans to leave Oct. 11 after the next board of governors’ meeting.

The system includes: Cheyney, West Chester, Shippensburg, East Stroudsburg, Kutztown, Millersville, Indiana, Slippery Rock, Commonwealth, and PennWest Universities.