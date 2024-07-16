Drexel University names Denis O’Brien as interim president

Drexel University’s board of trustees on Tuesday appointed one of its members, Denis P. O’Brien, as interim president, the university announced.

A former president of Exelon Utilities, O’Brien takes over for John A. Fry, who was tapped earlier this month as Temple University’s next president.

“Denis is a deeply engaged, collaborative and visionary leader,” said Richard Greenawalt, chair of Drexel’s board of trustees. “He has served the university as a trustee for two decades and is a recognized leader throughout the Philadelphia region. Denis is the ideal person to lead Drexel through this transition and into a new era in our proud history.”

In a message to the Drexel community, Greenawalt said O’Brien will work with Fry through the September board meeting to “transition critical philanthropic and government relationships and close any important business transactions.”

O’Brien, who has served on Drexel’s board for more than 20 years, worked for Exelon and affiliated companies for more than 37 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He got his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Rutgers University New Brunswick and has an MBA from Drexel.

He also previously had served as chairman of the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce.

This is a developing story and will be updated.