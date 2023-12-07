A South Jersey teacher donned a 49ers jersey after losing an Eagles game bet with a student

South Jersey schoolteacher Teddy Munz keeps his word when betting on the Eagles — even if they lose.

After losing a bet to a student, Munz donned a red and gold 49ers sweatshirt Wednesday and sang a modified version of the Eagles fight song over the public announcement system at Camden’s Eastside High School. It was his penance after the Birds were trounced by San Francisco at the Linc, 42-19 on Sunday.

“Fly Eagles Fly till the Niners made me cry ... Hit ‘em low. Hit ‘me high and watch my Eagles cry ...”

Munz bowed his head and covered his face partially as he sang the painful lyrics. He didn’t belt out the ending that fans love to scream: E-A-G-L-E-S! Eagles!

“I’m just hoping we get back in January,” Munz said, referring to what he hopes is a rematch between the two teams for the NFC championship.

Munz, who teaches 11th-grade English, made a bet last year with his student Elijah Crespo when the Eagles played the 49ers in the NFC Championship game. The loser had to wear the winning team’s jersey. The Eagles won 31-7 to advance to the Super Bowl.

Crespo, a 17-year-old honors student, wore Munz’s A.J. Brown jersey for the day. The two kept the bet going this year and upped the ante — adding the Eagles fight song. Crespo recorded video of Munz singing.

Munz had to sing the Eagles fight song during morning announcements, piped to more than 600 Eastside students and staff. About 50 people packed into the office to watch firsthand. There were a few snickers as Munz began singing.

Munz wears his Eagles fandom to school. He sends Eagles updates to his students regularly — annoying some of them. Some students ribbed him about singing and wearing the 49ers sweatshirt, he said. He took it in stride.

“You gotta make Eagles fans look good and let them know we honor our bets,” said Munz, 44.

Munz got a tattoo on his left calf in 2018 of then-Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles hoisting the Lombardi Trophy — also the result of a bet. A friend had challenged Munz to prove he was a true fan by promising to get his first sports tattoo if the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots.