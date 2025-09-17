Washington Township school board again rejects $27K merit pay for Superintendent Eric Hibbs

For the second time, embattled Washington Township school Superintendent Eric Hibbs’ request for a $27,000 bonus has been rejected.

A motion to award Hibbs the merit pay failed at a meeting Tuesday night, with a 3-3 vote with two abstentions. Two board members said they had conflicts that prevented them from voting. Five favorable votes are needed for adoption.

Hibbs requested the merit pay in August, indicating he had met four of the five goals approved by the board and listed with his contract for the 2024-25 school year. He is entitled to an annual merit bonus of up to 14.99% of his salary, according to his contract.

It was not immediately clear how the matter would be resolved. The dispute will likely lead to another legal showdown between Hibbs and the board amid ongoing tensions and infighting in the South Jersey school district.

“I’m about saving money. I have budget concerns,” said board member Scott Laliberte, who supported the request at Tuesday’s meeting. “However, we need to think about potential ramifications if we don’t honor contract obligations.”

Superintendent salaries can vary as boards negotiate contracts based on experience, district size and other factors. Hibbs is among the highest paid in South Jersey.

Hibbs was suspended in March but reinstated by a judge in July. He has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the board, alleging his suspension was in retaliation for concerns he raised about an insurance contract.

He has been superintendent in the Washington Township district since 2023 and earned $220,375 during the 2023-24 school year. His contract runs through 2027.

According to his contract, Hibbs is entitled to an annual merit bonus of up to 14.99% of his salary, provided he meets goals set by the board.

» READ MORE: Embattled Washington Township School Superintendent Eric Hibbs returns with little fanfare

Hibbs’ goals approved by the board include completing Google training presentations, taking online professional development courses, and beefing up security.

Hibbs received $25,000 in merit pay for similar goals for the 2023-24 school year, according to district records obtained by The Inquirer under the Open Public Records Act. That motion passed with a 7-2 vote and one abstention.

Interim Executive Gloucester County Superintendent Robert Bumpus approved the merit pay for that year, as required by state law.

Former board member Sean Lindsay apologized to Hibbs and urged the board to approve the merit pay. Lindsay was on the board that awarded the $25,000 in 2024.

“Pay the man. It’s in the contract,” Lindsay said.

The board and Hibbs have been at odds since it placed the superintendent on paid administrative leave in March pending an investigation into an ethics complaint.

Hibbs’ attorney has said the ethics complaint alleged Hibbs provided preferential treatment to a relative of a board member by changing a failing math grade in September 2023.

Here are other takeaways from Tuesday’s meeting:

Tentative teachers contract reached

After declaring it was at an impasse with the board two weeks ago, the Washington Township Education Association said it has reached a tentative contract agreement for teachers and secretaries.

Union president Gerry Taraschi said the deal was reached last week but still must be presented to members to ratify. The union has about 800 members. Their contract expired June 30.

Taraschi declined to disclose details about the pact. He said it included some concessions by the union. If ratified by members, it must be approved by the board.

“There’s major concessions,” Taraschi said.

Make school ‘feel good again’

Delainey Bates, an eighth grader at Orchard Valley Middle School, expressed her disappointment that the district this year eliminated middle school sports due to budget cuts.

Bates, a wrestler, said athletes were looking forward to competitions, some with the prospect of college scholarships.

The South Jersey district also cut cocurricular activities at Washington High, but reinstated them after donors stepped up to cover the cost for advisers. It also rescinded a pay-to-play proposal for high school sports.

Bates said the school environment is different this year and “feels stressful and boring.” She urged the board to consider the concerns of students, who are worried about the budget constraints.

“We just want school to feel good again, like we matter,” Bates said.

Board to meet during Rosh Hashanah

The board held a lengthy discussion about changing its Sept. 23 meeting, which falls on the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah.

Board member Elayne Clancy said she was the only member of the nine-member board who observes the Jewish holiday and suggested another date.

Several members agreed that the board should find a new date. It was also suggested that the date should be changed to accommodate teachers and community members.

Rosh Hashanah begins Sept. 22 and ends Sept. 24. It is a time of prayer, self-reflection, and repentance.

After the board could not agree on a new date, Clancy recommended keeping the Sept. 23 meeting and keeping the Jewish holiday in mind for future scheduling.