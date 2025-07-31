Judge voids suspension of Washington Township school superintendent

A judge has struck down the suspension of Washington Township School Superintendent Eric Hibbs, ruling that the school board voted improperly when it placed the South Jersey schools chief on paid leave.

In a one-page order released Thursday, Superior Court Judge Benjamin C. Telsey said the board violated the Open Public Meetings Act at its March 18 meeting when it suspended Hibbs. As a result, a resolution to suspend Hibbs is void, the judge said.

It was not immediately clear what the decision would mean for Hibbs and the district, which has been in upheaval. An acting superintendent has been running the Gloucester County school system.

Telsey voided a resolution invoking the “doctrine of necessity” adopted by the board to carry out the vote. The board said the action was needed because several members had conflicts of interest and it did not have the quorum needed to vote.

Tesley said the resident who filed a lawsuit in May challenging the suspension has until Aug. 11 to apply for reimbursement for legal fees from the district.

Hibbs did not immediately respond to a telephone message.

At a meeting Tuesday night, an attempt to reinstate Hibbs failed when a motion to bring him back didn’t get the five votes needed.

Hibbs has been superintendent since 2023. His contract, with an annual salary of $215,000, runs through 2027.

This is a developing story and will be updated.