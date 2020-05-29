Like the 500,000-student California State University system, the Community College of Philadelphia this week announced it will start courses online this fall, calling that the safest option. Delaware County Community College also said it will deliver most classes remotely. Elsewhere, colleges are planning for a hybrid of online and in-person classes and a range of schedules. The University of Notre Dame said it will start the semester two weeks early and end it at Thanksgiving to limit travel. La Salle University this week announced a similar model, while the University of Pennsylvania and St. Joseph’s University are exploring variations of the same.