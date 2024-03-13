Black and brown students involved in fights are threatened with expulsion at this Philly charter

The day before winter break, Jasmine Yancey-Washington got an urgent call from Franklin Towne Charter High School where her daughter was a ninth grader: There had been a heated argument between Journee and another student, and she needed to pick her up.

Yancey-Washington was surprised — Journee was a strong student who had made friends quickly at the school, which Yancey-Washington chose for her daughter because of its stellar academic reputation, she said. When she arrived at the Bridesburg campus to pick Journee up, administrators told Yancey-Washington they’d deal with the consequences after the break.

She could hardly believe her ears at that disciplinary meeting in early January: Franklin Towne officials told her Journee was facing expulsion for the argument during which Journee never threw a punch. They said that because of this incident — Journee’s first — the ninth-grader could go through the hearing and would be expelled, or Yancey-Washington could sign papers to withdraw Journee, saving her daughter from having an expulsion on her record.

Journee receives special education services, and federal law requires schools to hold “manifestation hearings” for students to determine whether the infraction for which they’re being disciplined was due to their disability. Franklin Towne never held such a meeting for Journee, Yancey-Washington said.

“Even a cop will give you a second chance, even a judge will give you a second chance,” said Yancey-Washington.

She and her daughter are Black, and Yancey-Washington believes Journee was targeted because of her race; the school demographics do not match the city or the district from which it draws its students from a lottery — Franklin Towne is 52% white, 25% Hispanic, and 13% Black, while the district is 15% white, 27% Hispanic, and 43% Black.

“I feel like they really don’t want us at their school, which is sad, but it’s the honest truth,” Yancey-Washington said.

School officials said they could not respond to the claims of Yancey-Washington or other families who say they were unfairly targeted because of their race.

“Pursuant to state and federal law, FTCHS cannot discuss or comment on student disciplinary matters, regardless of whether the students in question are current or former FTCHS enrollees,” Mark Seiberling, a school attorney, said in a statement.

The school’s handbook does explicitly state Franklin Towne’s consequences for fighting: “Students shall not engage in fighting or mutual combat. Ten-day suspension with intent to expel.”

Rebecca Preuss, a lawyer at the nonprofit Education Law Center, said Journee’s story is all too common:

Students of color at some charter schools, including Franklin Towne, are threatened with expulsion, then pressured to withdraw for infractions that would merit far less serious consequences at traditional public schools. (The Philadelphia School District allows discipline ranging from school-based consequences to disciplinary hearings for fighting, but not expulsion.) When their worried parents accept deals, the schools have no expulsions on their record, either.

“It’s always Black and brown students that we’re hearing from, and a lot of times they are students with disabilities,” Preuss said of Yancey-Washington and Journee. “It’s a big problem, particularly at Franklin Towne, but it’s not exclusive to Franklin Towne.”

That Franklin Towne’s code of conduct equates fighting with expulsion is troublesome, said Preuss — like it or not, fighting is a common youth behavior.

“We disagree with schools jumping to expulsion anytime anyone gets into a fight, especially without considering individual circumstances,” Preuss said. Expulsion doesn’t address the root causes of misbehavior or teach better behavior, and “we know that it disproportionately affects Black and brown students and students with disabilities.”

‘My kid is not safe there’

It felt like her son hit the lottery when he got into Franklin Towne, another parent said, and he did — the school receives many more applications than it has seats. But the parent, whose name is being withheld to protect her son’s privacy, had to convince the boy to go to Franklin Towne, because he was worried about attending as a student of color.

Franklin Towne is facing the possible revocation of its charter over allegations it rigged its lottery to shut out students from certain majority Black and brown zip codes.

“He had heard a lot about them being racist before, when there was a blackface video; he wasn’t happy about going,” the parent said. “But I said, ‘It’s a charter school, it’s blue ribbon. To me, it was supposed to be safer — it’s in a gated area, and they’re saying there’s so much safety there. I really didn’t want my son to go to public school. I wanted him to get the high school experience I never got.”

Franklin Towne wowed the parent when they met prior to school starting to discuss the boy’s special education plan, and even her teen came around when he attended a few summer events and made friends quickly.

But once school started, things started to worry both mother and son. He got a detention right away, not for behavior, but for being late to class the second day of school, before he was familiar with a new building. Other times, he received detentions because his supplies weren’t out on his desk or because he joked around, the mother said.

Eventually, the boy got so many detentions he was given a Saturday suspension. His grades were good, and he didn’t fight, but he kept getting flagged for minor infractions, and things snowballed.

The boy has ADHD, and when he’s flustered, he sometimes shuts down, his mother said. He developed anxiety.

As the demerits racked up, Franklin Towne put the boy in a status that meant he couldn’t participate in any extra-curricular activities. Staff told his mother he could get privileges back by the freshman dance.

By early February, he had gone eight weeks without a new demerit. But on Feb. 2, the boy’s mother got a call from him — he had been in a fight just outside the school.

“He said, ‘Mom, I’m OK, I got a ride to Grandmom’s house, I’m so sorry, I love you,’ but he was frantic. I was hysterical,” she said.

The boy had been threatened on social media the week before, his mother said, and on Feb. 2, boys came to start a fight with him and others.

Nearly all withdrew after being threatened with expulsion, the mother said.

“They were all Hispanic and Black kids, and they were all kicked out,” the mother said. “They pressured every parent to withdraw their child because there was fear that their kid was going to have expulsion on their record and no school was going to take them.”

The mother is incredulous — she said a security guard stood and watched her son get kicked, but did nothing. School staff said security did not intervene because the fight happened outside school property, but the mother wonders how the fight is considered a school matter but not worth staff intervention?

Ultimately, the mother chose to withdraw her son, too.

“I know that my kid is not safe there,” she said. “I know that he would have a target on his back.”

The mother has enrolled her child in a cyber school for the rest of the year. He’s depressed, angry and bored, she said.

‘They want to protect the reputation of the school’

A third former Franklin Towne family described a similar progression of events. They too asked that their names be withheld to protect their child’s privacy.

The mother said her child had been a good student at the school until they got into a fight with another teen, who provoked them, then insisted they engage in a physical altercation when the child attempted to walk away and flat-out said they would not fight.

The mother went into the disciplinary meeting believing staff would see her child was not the aggressor. Her child, too, has special needs, but no determination meeting was held to consider if their actions were the result of their disability.

The parent said Franklin Towne told her her child would be expelled because, she remembers an official telling her, “‘We don’t have fights in this school. We have a zero-tolerance policy — our students know that they’re not allowed to fight in this school.’

“They want to protect the reputation of the school. That’s how they’re able to get good staff, quote unquote, and good students.

“They said, ‘If you withdraw, everything’s wiped away,’” she said.

Ultimately, she, too, withdrew the child and enrolled them in a cyber school. It affected her child’s confidence, mood, outlook on life. The parent said she’s looking for another brick-and-mortar charter school for her child to attend in the fall, but she wants people to know about Franklin Towne.

“I hope this will give people who want to go to that school a different view,” she said. “They didn’t say, ‘let’s work with you, let’s fix this.’ They don’t want to help them, they just want to kick them out.”