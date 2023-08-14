Philly school board will vote on Franklin Towne’s charter, the first step on the road to closure

After allegations that officials at Franklin Towne Charter High School manipulated its lottery to keep students from certain zip codes out, the Philadelphia school board will move to revoke one of the city’s top-performing charters — the first step on the road to closure.

The news — made public via a school board agenda item posted Monday — marked a stunning turn for the high-achieving Northeast Philadelphia charter. If the school board approves the revocation resolution at its Thursday meeting, a full hearing will be scheduled, with Franklin Towne officials and the Philadelphia School District able to present evidence and testimony on whether the school should close.

“The Charter Schools Office (“CSO”) of the School District have reviewed the student application and lottery process during the term of the Charter and have concluded that there are grounds for the Board of Education to revoke the Charter under Section 1729-A of the Charter School Law,” the agenda item says.

Franklin Towne didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move follows a May Inquirer report detailing the lottery allegations, made by Patrick Field, Franklin Towne’s chief academic officer and a school employee for 17 years. Field has since been suspended with pay from the school; his lawyer accused the charter of retaliating against him.

“If reports of the school district’s actions are accurate, then obviously we are very pleased,” Eric Young, a lawyer for Field, said in a statement Monday. He said “it took a great deal of courage for Mr. Field to do what he did and so it is gratifying to see that the City and the Philadelphia School District are beginning to take action in response to FTCHS’ reprehensible discriminatory misconduct.”

After students from Franklin Towne’s elementary school and siblings of current students are prioritized, all Philadelphia students are supposed to have an equal shot at admittance to Franklin Towne’s high school. But Field told The Inquirer the school had deliberately shut out certain students from January’s lottery.

Field said Joseph Venditti, the former Franklin Towne chief executive, instructed staff to keep students from certain zip codes out, and to exclude others because they, or older siblings, exhibited academic or behavioral problems. Others were blackballed because they came from another charter school that would require paying for their transportation.

An Inquirer analysis of last year’s lottery results found it was astronomically unlikely those results could have occurred naturally — with odds of 1 in 1,296 trillion.

After Field revealed what he knew to Franklin Towne’s board, Venditti abruptly resigned in February, citing health issues.

The district’s charter school office had said it was actively investigating and took the allegations “very, very seriously,” according to Peng Chao, acting chief.

After The Inquirer story appeared, Brianna O’Donnell, the new Franklin Towne CEO, hired an external agency to conduct an investigation into the allegations.

“Franklin Towne Charter High School is a public school,” O’Donnell wrote in a May letter to families. “Not only is my administration dedicated to providing a fair and unbiased enrollment process for all applicants, Pennsylvania’s Charter School Law requires we do so.”

What happens next?

Though local school boards authorize charters and local districts have supervisory powers over them, Pennsylvania charter law limits the actions the district can take. Charters are run by their own independent boards.

But Franklin Towne’s high school charter expires in 2024, opening a window for the district to make public any concerns it might have about the school, and to ultimately either close it or force leaders to make wholesale changes to get a new charter.

But initiating the process does not ensure the Northeast Philadelphia school will close soon — or ever. If the board issues a revocation notice, Franklin Towne would have a hearing sometime this fall that would last days or weeks. After a public comment period, the school board would have to take action on Franklin Towne again and could revoke the school’s charter.

Even if the board does move to revoke the charter after the hearing, the school has the right to appeal to a state board and then through the court system. The school would remain open through the entire process, which could take years.

Demographic mismatch

Franklin Towne, which sits on the campus of the Frankford Arsenal, has demographics that don’t match the rest of the city or the school system. More than half of its student body — 54% — is white, 23% is Latino, 12% Black, 8% multiracial and 2% Asian.

The district has previously raised concerns about the school’s demographics. Families have also raised concerns about its treatment of special education students.

But the school, which opened in 2000 and educates 1,300 students, is considered an academic star — 74% of its students met state standards in reading and 43% in math, compared to 34% in reading school districtwide and 16% in math. Franklin Towne received a coveted U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon in 2014, and has a 97% graduation rate.

The school has been sought after by families. Of 813 students who applied last year, 205 were offered seats through the January lottery.

According to an Inquirer analysis, the accepted students came from 22 zip codes. In 17 other city zip codes, none of the students who applied got in.

The lottery particularly disadvantaged Black students, the Inquirer analysis showed.

Field said he knew only that the lottery was rigged this year. But the agenda item posted by the school board indicates the district reviewed the application and lottery process for the school from 2020-21 through 2023-24. The office’s findings weren’t immediately available Monday.

Since the allegations were made public, the school said it would move to join a centralized system that handles charter applications, as most but not all of the city’s 83 charters do. Franklin Towne had previously run an independent lottery.