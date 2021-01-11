Like many colleges, La Salle in recent years has struggled with enrollment and finances, only made more challenging by the coronavirus. In June, the university with nearly 5,000 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students laid off 53 employees — nearly 7% of the full-time workforce — and cut the salary or hours of 48 others. Another 51 vacant staff positions were eliminated. Hanycz had said at the time that La Salle faced millions in losses and additional expenses, and if students couldn’t return to campus in the fall because of the virus, schools like La Salle, which are “lightly endowed” and “highly dependent on tuition, room, and board,” would face “a dire financial outlook.”