Colleen M. Hanycz, who has led La Salle University since 2015, will leave in June for a college presidency in Ohio, the chair of La Salle’s board of trustees announced Monday.
Hanycz will become president of Xavier University, another Catholic university, in Cincinnati. The board will form a presidential search committee and said details would be forthcoming.
“As the first lay woman to lead La Salle, Dr. Hanycz has served the university during a dynamic and disruptive time in American higher education, which continues to this day,” trustees chair William W. Matthews said in a statement to the La Salle community.
Among the highlights of her leadership, he noted her review and prioritzation of university programs, a new ‘Explorers are Never Lost’ brand campaign and a five-year strategic plan launched in 2017.
“Dr. Hanycz’s leadership here has been marked by an unwavering commitment to the delivery of a practical education guided by the mission of the Christian Brothers,” he said.
Like many colleges, La Salle in recent years has struggled with enrollment and finances, only made more challenging by the coronavirus. In June, the university with nearly 5,000 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students laid off 53 employees — nearly 7% of the full-time workforce — and cut the salary or hours of 48 others. Another 51 vacant staff positions were eliminated. Hanycz had said at the time that La Salle faced millions in losses and additional expenses, and if students couldn’t return to campus in the fall because of the virus, schools like La Salle, which are “lightly endowed” and “highly dependent on tuition, room, and board,” would face “a dire financial outlook.”
The college had few students living on campus in the fall and held almost all classes remotely.
La Salle hasn’t yet put out a statement from Hanycz. She will become the first female and first lay president in Xavier’s history.
“Xavier’s lived mission is deeply appealing to me,” Hanycz said in a statement on Xavier’s website. “As a Jesuit, Catholic university committed to serving society by forming students intellectually, morally and spiritually for lives of solidarity and service, Xavier’s values strongly align with my own.”
La Salle was facing a financial crunch when Hanycz arrived in 2015. Freshmen enrollment had plummeted 18%, or 159 students, from the year before, and 23 staff members had to be laid off. The school faced a $12 million deficit in its $132 million budget.
But La Salle was restructured under Hanycz. The university lowered the school’s tuition sticker price in 2016, launched a marketing campaign, and announced plans to eliminate some programs, helping offset the shortfall. Hanycz also has initiated partnerships with businesses.
Under Hanycz, La Salle has garnered recognition for the value of its degree. Last year, Georgetown University’s Center for Education and the Workforce ranked the school in the top 4% nationally in 10-year earnings, top 7% nationally in 20-year earnings, and top 6% nationally in the 30 and 40 years after graduation. The university also notes an increase in freshmen retention, despite the coronavirus.
Her tenure also saw controversy in 2018 over a plan to sell university art to fund teaching and learning initiatives.