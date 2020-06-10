The university, which enrolls nearly 5,000 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students, declined to list the jobs affected but indicated they come from a variety of areas, touching virtually every corner of the campus. As part of the action, the university will no longer offer its Bilingual Undergraduate Studies for Collegiate Advancement program in the Lehigh Valley, though it will remain on the main campus. The program is designed to help students become proficient in academic English while furthering their education.