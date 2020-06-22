Her job includes responding to emergencies, monitoring security cameras, and fielding calls for safety escorts and from parents who can’t reach their children and want a check conducted. Sometimes, her work means saving lives: Last year, a call came in about a food service worker who had collapsed. She dispatched officers, but rather than wait for an assessment, she immediately called 911, which proved critical. The employee recovered and a few of her professors who know the employee passed on a thank-you note.