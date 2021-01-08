The good news meant a lot after the events earlier in the year. In July, trustees voted in private against seeking a new contract with Allen, which led her lawyer, Gov. Tom Wolf, and Attorney General Josh Shapiro to file lawsuits, claiming the board had violated the state’s Sunshine Law and its own bylaws by voting in private. Allen had led the school for three years at that point, earning widespread support among faculty, students, and alumni. More than 14,000 people signed an online petition backing her. The board ultimately held another vote in public and agreed to negotiate a new contract.