With no disagreement or discussion, Lincoln University’s board of trustees on Thursday unanimously authorized lawyers to begin negotiating a new contract with its previously ousted president.
The vote came after a Chester County judge ordered the board to consider negotiating a new contract with Allen at a public session.
The board last month in private voted against keeping Allen, which led to lawsuits by Allen’s lawyer, Gov. Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro, claiming the board had violated state law and its own bylaws by voting in private.
The judge, William P. Mahon, also ordered last month that Allen, who has led the school for three years, be reinstated temporarily as president.
The board also unanimously voted to seat four trustees appointed by the Commonwealth, as well as one designated by Wolf. All were permitted to vote on pursuing contract negotiations with Allen.
Controversy erupted at Lincoln earlier last month as rumors circulated that the board planned to not retain Allen, who has led the school for three years, earning widespread support among faculty, students, and alumni. More than 14,000 people signed an online petition backing Allen, whose contract ran out June 30.
Allen, a 1981 Lincoln graduate, sued the board, saying members illegally voted to end her tenure. Allen, her supporters say, has improved student retention and alumni giving.