Search continues for Lincoln University shooter

The search continued Sunday for the person who shot two women on the campus of Lincoln University late Saturday night.

The victims, who were not students but visiting the Chester County campus during the annual Yardfest event, were treated at Christiana Hospital and released before 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the university.

University and Chester County law enforcement are collaborating in the investigation and apprehension of the shooter, Lincoln University President Brenda Allen said in a statement Sunday.

No details were provided on the suspected shooter, where exactly the shooting happened, or about any motive.

At 10:30 p.m. the university had issued an alert about the shooting and announced an all-campus lockdown, during which only those with Lincoln University IDs were allowed into residence halls. The lockdown had been lifted Sunday and campus activities had resumed.

“Lincoln University holds student safety and well-being as an essential part of student life,” Allen said.

According to Marc R. Partee, the head of campus security, Yardfest is an annual spring tradition at the university that allows students to decompress and enjoy themselves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact campus security at 484-365-7211 or Chester County law enforcement authorities at 610-344-6801.

This is a developing story and will be updated.