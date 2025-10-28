Lincoln University is conducting an ‘after-action review’ after fatal Homecoming shooting

Lincoln University’s president said Tuesday the school is conducting an “after-action review” of its policies and procedures following the on-campus shooting of seven people - one who died - during homecoming festivities Saturday.

“Our goal is to refine our policies, procedures and protocols as needed to enhance the safety of our community,” President Brenda A. Allen said during a news conference held at the entrance to the historically Black university’s campus in rural Chester County and lasted less than seven minutes.

Classes will resume Wednesday, she said, but professors have been asked to “offer grace to students who may need a little bit more time returning to their full routine,” Allen said.

Allen and the university’s general counsel declined to answer most questions, including what their review may entail or safety changes that may be needed and referred questions that pertained to the investigation to the Chester County District Attorney’s office, which is conducting the investigation.

“Unfortunately, shootings happen every day in this country and the Lincoln University community is one of the latest victims of this scourge,” said Venus Boston, general counsel.

The six people shot during the incident, ages 20 to 25, are expected to recover, authorities have said. One victim is a student and another an alumnus, authorities have said. Jujuan Jeffers, 20, of Wilmington, Del. was killed.

Zecqueous Morgan-Thompson, 21, of Wilmington, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a license, and police are investigating whether the gun was used in the shooting. But the district attorney’s office has said they believe there were multiple shooters.

Lincoln officials are not aware of any connection that Jeffers or Morgan-Thompson had to the university. They were not employees or students.

“We have been focused on supporting our students, faculty and staff as they process the shock and loss of the sense of security in the aftermath of such a violent incident,” Allen said.

The school has been providing counseling to students and those services will be available throughout the semester, she said. Faculty and staff also are being offered support through the employee assistance program, she said.

“The Lincoln University community offers its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased young man, and we pray for the full healing of those injured during this tragic incident,” Allen said.

She thanked the community for sending food, offering prayers and posting supportive messages on social media.

