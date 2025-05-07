Haverford College President Wendy Raymond seemed to get the worst of the grilling during a Wednesday congressional hearing on the handling of antisemitism on campus, largely because she was reluctant to answer questions about discipline, especially in specific cases. The other two college presidents testifying before the Republican-led Committee on Education & the Workforce, from DePaul University and California Polytechnic State University, provided statistics on groups and students that were suspended or otherwise disciplined for antisemitic conduct since Oct. 7, 2023, the day Hamas attacked Israel. Raymond did not. After repeated questioning, she acknowledged there were cases in which discipline occurred. “I thank the two campuses here today, DePaul and [California Polytechnic] for being able to demonstrate at least in words, and of course we’re looking for the policy and outcomes, but you were able to tell us of mistakes and now what you‘re doing to remedy that,” Republican committee chair Rep. Tim Walberg said in his closing statement at the more than three-hour hearing held in Washington D.C. But some of the questions Raymond faced focused on discipline in hypothetical cases that she said had not occurred on Haverford’s campus — such as someone calling for the genocide of Jewish people — and in other cases that Raymond said were not accurate accounts. — Susan Snyder, Aliya Schneider