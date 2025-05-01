Donald Norcross discharged from hospital following gallbladder infection

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross (D., N.J.) has been discharged from Cooper University Hospital following his treatment for a gallbladder infection that had progressed to sepsis, his office said Thursday.

Norcross is “on his way to making a full recovery,” his staff said, adding that he has “begun his rehabilitation,” but did not provide specifics.

The representative spent several weeks at Cooper Hospital, including time in the intensive care unit, where he was being treated for a gallbladder infection known as cholangitis that had progressed to the potentially life-threatening condition of sepsis.

Sepsis is a condition in which “infection-fighting processes turn on the body, causing organs to work poorly,” according to the Mayo Clinic. It can progress to septic shock, which can lead to death.

Norcross was hospitalized on April 6 in North Carolina, after suffering a medical emergency while traveling. The next day he was transferred to Cooper Hospital in Camden. He was “successfully treated” for the infection and transferred out of the ICU on April 18, his staff said, but remained in the hospital as his condition improved.

“He and his family continue to be overwhelmed by the support and well wishes they have received,” his staff said in a statement.

Despite a lengthy hospitalization, the representative — whose district encompasses all of Camden County and parts of Burlington and Gloucester Counties — has remained politically active. On Monday, he introduced legislation with U.S. Rep. Linda Sánchez of California to make Workers’ Memorial Day a federal holiday. The act would not only designate April 28 as a federal holiday but also seeks to recognize workers that have been injured, gotten sick or been killed on the job.

And Wednesday, Norcross, who is a member of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, released a public statement on Republicans’ plan to raise costs for students, calling proposed cuts to Pell Grants “draconian.”