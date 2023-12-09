Penn president Liz Magill has resigned after congressional testimony backlash and following days of intense pressure

University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill has resigned amid growing bipartisan backlash against her congressional committee testimony on antisemitism earlier this week and a semester marked by near-weekly protests, deep-pocketed donor complaints and widespread accusations of mismanagement since a controversial festival on campus this fall.

“It has been my privilege to serve as President of this remarkable institution,” Magill said in a statement shared by board chair Scott L. Bok. “It has been an honor to work with our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to advance Penn’s vital missions.”

Bok said Magill voluntarily offered her resignation. Trustees are scheduled to gather at 5 p.m., a source told the Inquirer.

“We will be in touch in the coming days to share plans for interim leadership of Penn. President Magill has agreed to stay on until an interim president is appointed,” Bok said.

Magill will remain a tenured faculty member at Penn Carey Law, he said.

The announcement of her resignation followed an informal virtual gathering of the board of trustees Thursday and as they prepared to meet again on Sunday.

The news comes as the more than 28,000-student Ivy League university faces perhaps its greatest leadership crisis in decades that has drawn national attention. It’s prior two presidents served for 10 years and 18 respectively; Magill has been in the job less than two, making her tenure the shortest in Penn’s more than 260-year history.

There were calls for her resignation this fall, but things hit a fever pitch when she testified on Tuesday before the Republican-led House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

When asked repeatedly if calling for genocide of Jewish people violates Penn’s rules or code of conduct, Magill, 57, a legal scholar and former University of Virginia provost, said to Republican Rep. Elise M. Stefanik of New York: “It is a context-dependent decision.”

Though she walked that back in a video she released Wednesday night, saying she does view it as harassment or intimidation and vowed to review Penn’s policies, it apparently wasn’t enough to quiet a groundswell of criticism that included harsh comments from the White House, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, more than 70 members of Congress and others inside and outside Penn. It also came on the heels of an investigation opened by the congressional committee into Penn’s policies, as well as Harvard’s and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s, whose presidents also testified Tuesday.

Magill arrived at Penn July 1, 2022, replacing long-serving president Amy Gutmann, who had led Penn since 2004 before being named the U.S. ambassador to Germany. She was inaugurated as Penn’s ninth president in October 2022, overseeing Philadelphia’s largest private employer, with its 12 schools and more than 23,000 full-time and more than 4,600 part-time undergraduate, graduate, and professional students and health system.

At the University of Virginia, Magill served as executive vice president and provost for three years, the first woman to hold the post that oversees all academics. She previously had served as dean of Stanford’s law school.

A native of Fargo, N.D., she is one of six children and grew up in a Catholic family, one that yielded many lawyers. She once clerked for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whom she credits with helping to shape her career.

Trouble began for Magill earlier this year after the Palestine Writes literature festival was held on campus in late September and criticized by some for including speakers with a history of making antisemitic remarks, including Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters. Powerful donors have withdrawn financial support over the university’s handling of the festival and its response to antisemitism, and called for Magill’s and Bok’s resignations. Tensions escalated following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, with frequent protests by groups calling for more support for both Palestinians and Jewish students.

In November, Magill rolled out a plan to combat antisemitism, including a task force that is expected to issue its report this spring, and a student advisory group on the Jewish student experience.

Penn has experienced several antisemitic acts this semester, including the drawing of a swastika inside Meyerson Hall and vandalism at Penn Hillel. Complaints also surfaced after messages the university called antisemitic were light-projected on several Penn buildings, including Penn Commons, Huntsman Hall, and Irvine Auditorium.

Magill previously acknowledged she should have acted faster in condemning the speech of some of the speakers at the festival and the board of trustees backed her, following a spirited speech she made at a meeting in early November, vowing to regain the trust of alumni.

Then at the congressional committee hearing, critics seized on a particular exchange. When Stefanik asked if calling for the genocide of Jews violates Penn’s rules or code of conduct, Magill responded: “It is a context-dependent decision, Congresswoman.”

“That is not bullying or harassment?” Stefanik shot back. “That is the easiest question to answer yes, Ms. Magill.”

“If the speech becomes conduct,” Magill said, “it can be harassment.”

“Conduct, meaning committing the act of genocide?” Stefanik asked. “The speech is not harassment?

Repeatedly pressed, Magill answered, “It can be harassment.”

Harvard president Claudine Gay and MIT president Sally Kornbluth at the hearing also used the word “context” and face calls for their resignations.

After the congressional testimony, another backlash ensued, this one started by the Republican led committee but then becoming bipartisan with Democrats, including Shapiro, also criticizing Magill’s testimony.

The university also faces an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights into complaints of antisemitism on campus.

Staff writer Joseph N. DiStefano contributed to this article.