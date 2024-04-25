Israel-Hamas campus protests: Two students arrested at Princeton, Penn to hold listening session
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have clashed with police at Columbia University, the University of Texas at Austin, and other campuses.
Protests over Israel's war against Hamas have spilled onto college campuses in the United States, with pro-Palestinian demonstrators clashing with police at Columbia University, the University of Texas at Austin, and elsewhere.
Penn officials have scheduled a “community listening session” open only to Penn students, faculty, and staff for Thursday afternoon on campus.
At Princeton, two students were arrested and about a half-dozen tents were taken down by protesters voluntarily.
Officials at Bryn Mawr and Haverford Colleges, as well as Drexel and Temple Universities, have not reported disruptions on their campuses. There was also a peaceful march at the University of Delaware.
Philadelphia police are monitoring the situation.
Students and faculty members protest at Princeton
Under the watch of a handful of campus police officers, over 100 students and faculty members at Princeton University gathered on a lawn near the Ivy Leage institutions center to protest Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza.
A speaker said the gathering was "to stand up and call for an immediate and permanent cease fire in Gaza, "where Palestinians faced "unimaginable violence and terror."
Two students arrested at Princeton, encampment tents taken down voluntarily
Princeton University is the latest local university to see pro-Palestinian student protesters erect tents on campus amid national debate over the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.
Calling it a “Gaza Solidarity encampment,” the group said in a press release that tents were set up about 7 a.m. Thursday at McCosh Courtyard on the Ivy League university’s campus.
Philly police are monitoring the situation
The Philadelphia Police Department was monitoring the situation around potential university protests and encampments, department spokesperson Sgt. Eric Gripp said. He did not provide specifics on how many officers have been deployed to local colleges and universities.
“While we cannot divulge specific public safety plans - including deployment of resources — the PPD is committed to upholding the First Amendment rights of all Philadelphians, including those who choose to protest,” Gripp said in a statement. “However, we will also take necessary actions to ensure public safety and the free flow of traffic.”
Penn officials schedule a 'community listening session' this afternoon
While Penn saw pro-Palestinian protests earlier this semester following the university’s tumultuous fall, there were no encampments or protests there Wednesday as officials planned for a “community listening session” dedicated to the conflict in the Middle East.
The session, which is open only to Penn students, faculty, and staff, is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday on campus.
Some campuses call in police to break up pro-Palestinian demonstrations, while others wait it out
Some U.S. universities called in police to break up demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war, resulting in ugly scuffles and dozens of arrests, while others appeared content to wait out student protests Thursday, as the final days of the semester ticked down and graduation ceremonies loomed.
At Emerson College in Boston, 108 people were arrested at an encampment overnight and four police officers suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Boston police said. Those arrested were expected to appear Thursday in Boston Municipal Court.