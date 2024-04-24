As protest of Israel’s treatment of Gaza grows on campuses across the United States, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson called for the president of Columbia University to resign Wednesday before he traveled to the school’s Manhattan campus to meet with Jewish students who’ve expressed fear for their safety amid pro-Palestinian protests.

Johnson wanted Columbia President Nemat Shafik to step down, he said, because she failed to protect Jewish students, the New York Times reported.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Johnson told a conservative radio host that “what we’re seeing on these college campuses across the country is disgusting and unacceptable.”

Columbia canceled in-person classes on Monday and said it would switch to a hybrid mode for the rest of the semester after more than 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators had set up an encampment at the school and were arrested. Protesters also were arrested at New York University and Yale, as encampments spread to other colleges, including the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Columbia officials issued a written commitment to engage in further negotiations with student protesters for at least 48 hours.

“The University’s previous threats of an imminent sweep by the NYPD or the National Guard had severed negotiations,” campus protesters wrote in a statement.

Echoes of Penn

Johnson’s call for Shafik to step down echoed the demands for the University of Pennsylvania’s former president Liz Magill to resign after her testimony before a congressional committee on colleges’ handling of antisemitism on campus Magill resigned in December following a bipartisan backlash against her comments and after a semester of near-weekly protests on campus. . Shafik testified a week ago before the same panel, the House Committee on Education & the Workforce.

While the university saw pro-Palestinian protests earlier this semester following the university’s tumultuous fall there were no encampments or protests at Penn Wednesday afternoon as officials planned for a “community listening session” dedicated to the conflict in the Middle East.

The session, which is closed to non-students and the press, is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday on campus.

Last weekend, The Daily Pennsylvanian, Penn’s student newspaper, reported that Penn had suspended the pro-Palestinian student group Penn Against the Occupation from campus.

On Tuesday evening, Penn’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors in a statement condemned “in the strongest terms the wave of recent repression of students and faculty engaged in peaceful and principled protest by university administrations across the country.”

They also had harsh words for what they called “the capricious and one-sided suppression of dissent at Penn this year, most recently seen in the unjustified ban” of the student group.

“Our university administration must end its campaign of one-sided suppressionof political dissent, which discredits the entire institution’s commitment to academic freedom, open expression, free inquiry, and freedom of association,” they wrote. “We further demand that disciplinary procedures against students at Penn and at campuses across the country be reviewed and revised by faculty and students, not administrators, to protect the freedoms and due process rights of all.”

Peaceful at Swarthmore

While protests and recriminations reverberated at campuses across the nation, campuses in the Philadelphia region on Wednesday were relatively quiet. Officials at Bryn Mawr and Haverford Colleges, as well as Drexel and Temple Universities, reported no similar activities on their campuses.

At Swarthmore College, some 30 people spent Tuesday night in 20 tents erected Monday afternoon outside Parrish Hall.

The area was encircled with rope and dubbed the “People’s College for the Liberation of Palestine” by protesting students.

The scene was peaceful, with students spread out on blankets and sitting in circles on the grass. Others others lounged on Adirondack chairs in the afternoon sun.

“We want divestment from the settler-colonial state of Israel,” said V.S., a student organizer and 21-year-old biology and philosophy major from India who wore a red and white keffiyeh draped over his shoulders. He declined to provide his full name, saying he feared doxxing online and repercussions that could affect his visa.

V.S. called it “morally depraved that the college has not stood up for the rights of Palestinians” to go to school and teach, he said. The group is also demanding the college fire a public safety officer that V.S. said had harassed a Black student.

”The liberation of Palestine is deeply intertwined with Black liberation,” said V.S., who said many of the students protesting are Black and brown.

Protesters also include students with Jewish Voice for Peace. Among them is Julia Stern, 19, a sophomore from New York City studying history and environmental studies.

”I think it’s very important to be here in solidarity,” Stern said. “I’ve found the way colleges have been repressing students ... to be really reprehensible.”

The Swarthmore encampment has faced “some pushback,” she said, though the college hasn’t brought in police. A college spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the encampment Wednesday.