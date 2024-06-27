Philly expected to release details on pilot program for year-round school

Mayor Parker expected to announce details of year-round-school pilot plan

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker on Thursday is expected to announce details of a plan to launch year-round school opportunities this fall at a number of city schools — the first move toward a pledge to implement year-round programs throughout Philadelphia.

Sources told The Inquirer earlier this week that free before- and aftercare programs would be launching at 20 district schools this fall, along with summer programming. The programs would be staffed by outside providers, not teachers, and be optional for families.