Philly expected to release details on pilot program for year-round school

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker on Thursday is expected to announce details of a plan to launch year-round school opportunities this fall at a number of city schools — the first move toward a pledge to implement year-round programs throughout Philadelphia.
Sources told The Inquirer earlier this week that free before- and aftercare programs would be launching at 20 district schools this fall, along with summer programming. The programs would be staffed by outside providers, not teachers, and be optional for families.
Philly has tried year-round school before
Year-round school has been tried before in the district: From 2000 through 2004, students enrolled at Grover Washington Jr. Middle School in Olney attended school for 180 days — the minimum number of instructional days required in Pennsylvania and the same as their peers in the rest of the district — but those days were spread throughout the year, with no single, monthslong break.
At the time, officials said they wanted to reduce summer learning loss and help struggling students. Grover Washington administrators hoped the schedule change would cut failure rates by 50%; research shows that such schedules especially benefit students from economically disadvantaged families.
City officials will introduce year-round school opportunities at 20 Philadelphia School District schools this week, sources said — the first step toward more formal school-calendar changes promised by Mayor Cherelle L. Parker during her campaign.
Not to be confused with holding mandatory classes throughout the year, the year-round opportunities will start with the 2024-25 school year, and offer free before- and aftercare at 20 schools, including next summer. Teachers and other unionized workers won’t be required to change their schedules, and families will have the ability to opt into the extra hours.