These Philadelphia schools will start offering year-round school

Carnell Elementary School in one of the schools that will be part of a year-round school pilot program for the 2024-25 year.
Read moreMONICA HERNDON / Staff Photographer

Twenty Philadelphia schools will be part of a pilot program starting this fall that will offer year-round schooling opportunities, including free before- and aftercare.

The year-round school, starting in the 2024-25 year, will not be required for students or teachers. But if school communities buy in, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker intends to move toward a more formal, full-time school calendar for the 2025-26 school year, a move that would require negotiating with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.

According to sources, these are the schools that will be offering year-round school:

  1. Add B. Anderson Elementary

  2. Carnell Elementary

  3. G.W. Childs Elementary

  4. Cramp Elementary

  5. Farrell Elementary

  6. F.S. Edmonds Elementary

  7. Gideon Elementary

  8. Gompers Elementary

  9. Greenberg Elementary

  10. Juniata Park Academy

  11. Locke Elementary

  12. Morton Elementary

  13. Overbrook Educational Center

  14. T.M. Peirce Elementary

  15. Pennell Elementary

  16. Solis-Cohen Elementary

  17. Southwark Elementary

  18. Vare-Washington Elementary

  19. Webster Elementary

  20. Richard Wright Elementary

Full details of the program are expected to be released Thursday.