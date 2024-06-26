These Philadelphia schools will start offering year-round school

Twenty Philadelphia schools will be part of a pilot program starting this fall that will offer year-round schooling opportunities, including free before- and aftercare.

The year-round school, starting in the 2024-25 year, will not be required for students or teachers. But if school communities buy in, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker intends to move toward a more formal, full-time school calendar for the 2025-26 school year, a move that would require negotiating with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: 20 Philadelphia schools will start year-round calendar pilot, getting morning and aftercare in the fall, sources say

According to sources, these are the schools that will be offering year-round school:

Add B. Anderson Elementary Carnell Elementary G.W. Childs Elementary Cramp Elementary Farrell Elementary F.S. Edmonds Elementary Gideon Elementary Gompers Elementary Greenberg Elementary Juniata Park Academy Locke Elementary Morton Elementary Overbrook Educational Center T.M. Peirce Elementary Pennell Elementary Solis-Cohen Elementary Southwark Elementary Vare-Washington Elementary Webster Elementary Richard Wright Elementary

Full details of the program are expected to be released Thursday.