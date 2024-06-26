These Philadelphia schools will start offering year-round school
The year-round school, starting in the 2024-25 year, will not be required for students or teachers.
Twenty Philadelphia schools will be part of a pilot program starting this fall that will offer year-round schooling opportunities, including free before- and aftercare.
The year-round school, starting in the 2024-25 year, will not be required for students or teachers. But if school communities buy in, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker intends to move toward a more formal, full-time school calendar for the 2025-26 school year, a move that would require negotiating with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.
According to sources, these are the schools that will be offering year-round school:
Add B. Anderson Elementary
Carnell Elementary
G.W. Childs Elementary
Cramp Elementary
Farrell Elementary
F.S. Edmonds Elementary
Gideon Elementary
Gompers Elementary
Greenberg Elementary
Juniata Park Academy
Locke Elementary
Morton Elementary
Overbrook Educational Center
T.M. Peirce Elementary
Pennell Elementary
Solis-Cohen Elementary
Southwark Elementary
Vare-Washington Elementary
Webster Elementary
Richard Wright Elementary
Full details of the program are expected to be released Thursday.