Manor College in Jenkintown will confer the first honorary degree in the college’s history on Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during May commencement ceremonies, the school announced Friday.

The college, founded by Ukrainian Sisters in 1947, recognizes a man who has risen from actor and comedian to president to global star, hailed by western governments for bravely and courageously leading Ukraine’s fight against a pounding Russian invasion.

Manor said it would join 15 other colleges and universities around the nation in granting honorary degrees to Zelensky.

“Manor’s Board of Trustees, Manor’s colleague institutions and I, along with the rest of the civilized world, have been watching the depth, compassion and courage of President Zelensky’s leadership,” Manor College President Jonathan Peri said in a statement. “President Zelensky’s humanitarianism and care for Ukraine’s people is unparalleled in the contemporary world.”

Manor and the other schools, which include Bard College, Utica University, and Le Moyne College, invited other colleges to join them.

Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Philadelphia Iryna Mazur will accept the degree on Zelensky’s behalf.

“This is an incredible honor to accept this award on behalf of President Zelensky, a world hero who became a symbol of unity against Russian aggression, strength and preservation of democracy,” she said.

The Ukrainian president will receive an honorary doctorate of humane letters, awarded to those who have distinguished themselves through humanitarian and philanthropic contributions to society, the school said.

Manor College bills itself as the only accredited college in the United States founded by Ukrainian religious women, and it remains close to its roots.

Since the war broke out it has collected $50,000 to aid Ukrainian humanitarian causes, started a scholarship program to help Ukrainian refugee students, and held a weekly support group for students dealing with anxiety over the war.

The private, Catholic institution offers two- and four-year degrees to 750 students of all faiths and backgrounds.

This is a developing story and will be updated.