Hundreds of Math, Civics and Sciences Charter students walked out of class to protest the school’s upcoming closure

At first, last week, students heard rumors: Big changes were coming to Math, Civics and Sciences Charter School, and they should brace themselves.

Then, this week, the shocking news came — the school would close because founder and chief administrative officer Veronica Joyner was retiring and didn’t think anyone was capable of replacing her. She was also upset that the school, cited for academic and operational deficiencies, was going to be offered a one-year charter renewal instead of the usual five-year renewal.

Malayah Nelson-Harris, an MCSCS junior, is furious. And heartbroken.

“The school is closing because she doesn’t want anyone else to run it?” Nelson-Harris said.

Advertisement

Nelson-Harris and hundreds of other MCSCS students walked out of class Wednesday in an attempt to draw attention to their cause. They don’t want the school to close; other staffers can take over, they said.

Waving signs, snapping selfies and crowd shots and breaking into spontaneous chants of “save our school,” the students’ frustration was on full public display, with throngs of young people in MCSCS blazers walking out of their building and across North Broad Street to stand on the steps of Philadelphia School District headquarters.

Joyner said students “have a right to protest for their rights.”

“To me, it’s showing love for their school,” Joyner said Wednesday. She said she was permitting students to reenter: “I’m not penalizing anybody. But it doesn’t change my mind.”

Asked about students’ calls for the school to remain open under different leadership, “My principal said this is too much for them. They do a fraction of what I do.” She added that students “can say what they want, but I never made any of my decisions based on what my son said to me or what my kids said to me.”

While charter schools are governed by boards of trustees, it wasn’t clear what action the board had taken regarding the school’s closure. Joyner said the charter’s board had voted on the closure, though she wasn’t clear on when.

“My board agreed to this last year and they agreed to it now,” she said Wednesday. “We had taken that vote as early as last year.”

Asked when the vote was taken, Joyner said, “I’m going to address that with the charter school office.” No board minutes have been posted online since 2020. Board members did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

School district officials have said they were blindsided by the decision to close the charter school, which opened in 1999 and educates about 900 students in grades 1 through 12. They have vowed to help students transition to other schools.

But many students were like Sekhem Robinson, a junior, who was worried about finding a new school. It’s Robinson’s first year at MCSCS; he previously attended High School of the Future, a district school.

His parents wanted him to leave Future and go elsewhere to get a stronger education, Robinson said, and he thought he found it.

“My parents said this was the best school in Philly,” said Robinson. “The classes are smaller, and the education is better.”

Robinson said he and his family were “shocked” at the news.

“Why would you just close a school like this?” he said.

Jasiyah Love, a senior, can graduate from MCSCS, but she worries about other students.

“Some kids come here to escape the harsh realities of home,” said Love. “Some kids come here for a hot meal.”

In the crowd, many students said they were worried about getting accepted at new schools this far into their high school careers. Others said that staff inside the school had expressed a willingness to step up and regroup under new leadership.

There was rampant speculation about the MCSCS building, a prime piece of real estate on North Broad Street, just off a subway stop, within close distance to City Hall and other Center City hubs. The school building is owned by a nonprofit run by Joyner, and she said the building would be sold once the school closes.

That seems wrong, junior London Coleman said.

“She cannot monetize our education,” said Coleman.

After about 20 minutes of students milling around, district Deputy Superintendent Jermaine Dawson waded into the crowd and spoke to students.

“Because I see that you are passionate about your education, I had to come out here,” Dawson said. He said he could make no promises about what would happen next, but said the district’s charter schools office would “take the opportunity to look into and figure out what is actually happening here so we make sure that you continue to have the wonderful education you get each and every day.”

One student shouted a question to Dawson: With the district’s school selection process closing Oct. 27, would applications for enrollment be accepted beyond that date for MCSCS students?

Dawson said he didn’t know, but said the students had an immediate job: “What’s most important is that you continue to get a high-quality education,” he said. “What I’m concerned about is getting all of these bright minds back in class.”

The rally broke up then, with some students returning to the building and others dispersing to other parts of the city.

“We made a movement here, y’all,” one young woman shouted on her way back into the building.