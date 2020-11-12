After more than two hours of public comments — largely from angry parents adamant that schools should not be closed — the Montgomery County Board of Health on Thursday pushed back a vote on whether to shut down schools for two weeks.
The board will reconvene at 12 p.m. Friday to consider the proposed shutdown order, which would close all K-12 schools in the county for two weeks starting Nov. 23, and halt school sports and other extracurriculars.
“I think it would behoove us to recess and really think about everything that’s been said,” said Michael Laign, the board chair, after a Zoom meeting that drew 500 people, the maximum that could participate.
The proposed order — which county health officials recommended as an effort to help mitigate the current surge in coronavirus cases — met with fierce backlash from parents, who flooded the Zoom chat with comments opposed to a shutdown. Dozens spoke out against the order, saying their local schools had been operating so far this fall without outbreaks, and expressed bafflement that schools would be closed before businesses like bars and restaurants.
“What you are proposing is causing irreparable damage” to parents and families, said Liz Weir, a parent in the Wissahickon School District, which has been offering in-person learning to younger children all fall. “It is the ultimate privilege for you to sit here and tell us you want to shut the schools down.”
Some school administrators also urged the board to not impose a blanket mandate.
“Can we get at the root cause another way?” said Barbara Russell, superintendent of the Perkiomen Valley School District. She asked the board to focus specifically on schools that were struggling with the virus, and said she worried that if all schools shift to a virtual model, the virus’s spread “could actually potentially increase,” pushing children into less-regulated settings.
County health officials said they were trying to reduce the virus’s spread, anticipating further infections as families gather indoors for Thanksgiving. “We believe this order represents our best option to return students to school after the Thanksgiving holidays,” said Janet Panning, the county’s interim health administrator.
The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia PolicyLab on Wednesday advised schools across the region to revert to virtual instruction by Monday, saying current levels of community spread warrant closures and that hospitals run the risk of becoming overwhelmed if cases continue to rise.
While most infections of children and staff have occurred out of school, David Rubin, the CHOP research team’s director, said there was “increasing evidence” of transmission in schools around the area.
Since Pennsylvania doesn’t publish data on school outbreaks, it’s hard to assess how much or where the virus has spread in school settings. Other local counties — which have said they have seen minimal in-school transmission of the virus — have not indicated they are weighing school closures.
A number of parents who spoke during Thursday’s meeting said they worried the two-week shutdown prescribed by the proposed Montgomery County order could last much longer. Some said they had transferred their children into area private schools specifically to receive in-person instruction, and voiced deep frustration that students could now be forced home.
“It’s all fake. This is not true. There’s no evidence that schools are significantly causing this problem, and you pretend that it is,” said Michael Napolitan, who has a child in the Upper Merion School District. He transferred his other child, who is 7, to a Catholic school after a virtual learning “disaster” in the spring.
Before taking public comment, Panning said the county had seen “a rapid increase in hospitalizations” related to the coronavirus.
During a period of “peak contagion," she said, the proposed order is “essential to ensure the protection of children, teachers, school staff” and the general community.