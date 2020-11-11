With coronavirus cases surging, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia PolicyLab is recommending that schools across the region revert to virtual programs.
In an interview Wednesday, David Rubin, director of the PolicyLab, said that while most infections of children and teachers appear to be occurring out of school, there is “increasing evidence” that the virus is being transmitted in schools around the area.
There may be even more in-school transmission occurring than is known, Rubin said, because contact tracers haven’t been able to keep up with the surging caseload.
“We are sort of at the collapse of these plans” for school reopenings, Rubin said, adding, “We are in a catastrophic situation in the Philadelphia region.”
The new recommendation comes a day after the School District of Philadelphia announced it would not return younger children to classrooms this month as planned. Other area districts have taken different approaches: Central Bucks, for instance, told elementary school families Wednesday morning that they would transition from hybrid in-person and online instruction to a fully in-person program by Dec. 7.
While “there’s a lot of debatability” about whether children — who tend to experience milder infections — would be safer in school than in other settings, Rubin said, “we need to get control of this because our hospitals are overrun.”
The PolicyLab is recommending that schools in and around Philadelphia, South Jersey, and even across Pennsylvania that are operating in person shift to virtual instruction by Monday. There’s “some wiggle room” for schools that might continue to offer in-person learning to younger children, or special-needs students, Rubin said. And while CHOP is recommending that schools stay closed until after New Year’s, schools in areas with lesser hospitalization rates could bring students back in early to mid-December.
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine said earlier this week that the state did not plan to order school closures as it did in the spring.
Rubin said he thinks the situation “has reached the magnitude” where Gov. Tom Wolf needs to intervene.