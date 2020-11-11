The PolicyLab is recommending that schools in and around Philadelphia, South Jersey, and even across Pennsylvania that are operating in person shift to virtual instruction by Monday. There’s “some wiggle room” for schools that might continue to offer in-person learning to younger children, or special-needs students, Rubin said. And while CHOP is recommending that schools stay closed until after New Year’s, schools in areas with lesser hospitalization rates could bring students back in early to mid-December.