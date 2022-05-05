Pennsylvania ranked second nationwide in the amount of book-banning activity between July 2021 and March 2022, coming in only behind Texas, according to a new report from PEN America.

The vast majority of the bans — 441 of the state’s 456 bans — were in just one school district, Central York, with the rest in eight other districts.

Here’s what the report says about book bans nationwide between July 2021 and March 2022:

Which states had the most book bans?

Texas: 713 bans, 16 districts Pennsylvania: 456 bans, 9 districts Florida: 204 bans, 7 districts Oklahoma: 43 bans, 2 districts Kansas: 30 bans, 2 districts Indiana: 18 bans, 3 districts Tennessee: 16 bans, 4 districts Virginia: 16 bans, 7 districts Missouri: 15 bans, 6 districts Georgia: 13 bans, 1 district New York: 12 bans, 3 districts Utah: 11 bans, 2 districts

What are the most commonly banned books in the U.S.?

Who are the most commonly banned authors in the U.S.?

What kinds of books have been banned?

Fiction: 819

Nonfiction: 321

Poetry collections: 5

Graphic novels: 31

Verse novels: 32

How many books have been banned for each age group?