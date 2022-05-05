Pennsylvania ranked second nationwide in the amount of book-banning activity between July 2021 and March 2022, coming in only behind Texas, according to a new report from PEN America.

The vast majority of the bans — 441 of the state’s 456 bans — were in just one school district, Central York, with the rest in eight other districts.

Here’s what the report says about book bans nationwide between July 2021 and March 2022:

Which states had the most book bans?

  1. Texas: 713 bans, 16 districts

  2. Pennsylvania: 456 bans, 9 districts

  3. Florida: 204 bans, 7 districts

  4. Oklahoma: 43 bans, 2 districts

  5. Kansas: 30 bans, 2 districts

  6. Indiana: 18 bans, 3 districts

  7. Tennessee: 16 bans, 4 districts

  8. Virginia: 16 bans, 7 districts

  9. Missouri: 15 bans, 6 districts

  10. Georgia: 13 bans, 1 district

  11. New York: 12 bans, 3 districts

  12. Utah: 11 bans, 2 districts

What are the most commonly banned books in the U.S.?

Who are the most commonly banned authors in the U.S.?

What kinds of books have been banned?

  • Fiction: 819

  • Nonfiction: 321

  • Poetry collections: 5

  • Graphic novels: 31

  • Verse novels: 32

How many books have been banned for each age group?

  • Picture Book (ages 0-5): 209 titles

  • Chapter Book (ages 6-8): 150 titles

  • Middle Grade (ages 9-12): 123 titles

  • Young Adult (ages 13-17): 537 titles

  • Adult: 126 titles