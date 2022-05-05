Pennsylvania ranked second nationwide in the amount of book-banning activity between July 2021 and March 2022, coming in only behind Texas, according to a new report from PEN America.
The vast majority of the bans — 441 of the state’s 456 bans — were in just one school district, Central York, with the rest in eight other districts.
Here’s what the report says about book bans nationwide between July 2021 and March 2022:
Which states had the most book bans?
Texas: 713 bans, 16 districts
Pennsylvania: 456 bans, 9 districts
Florida: 204 bans, 7 districts
Oklahoma: 43 bans, 2 districts
Kansas: 30 bans, 2 districts
Indiana: 18 bans, 3 districts
Tennessee: 16 bans, 4 districts
Virginia: 16 bans, 7 districts
Missouri: 15 bans, 6 districts
Georgia: 13 bans, 1 district
New York: 12 bans, 3 districts
Utah: 11 bans, 2 districts
What are the most commonly banned books in the U.S.?
Who are the most commonly banned authors in the U.S.?
What kinds of books have been banned?
Fiction: 819
Nonfiction: 321
Poetry collections: 5
Graphic novels: 31
Verse novels: 32
How many books have been banned for each age group?
Picture Book (ages 0-5): 209 titles
Chapter Book (ages 6-8): 150 titles
Middle Grade (ages 9-12): 123 titles
Young Adult (ages 13-17): 537 titles
Adult: 126 titles