State health officials have confirmed 13 cases of mumps at Ridley High School in Delaware County, the latest education institution in the region to experience an outbreak of the contagious virus.
Officials are still investigating what caused the outbreak. "It is possible we may never know how the first case became sick,” said Brittany Laufer, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Laufer said mumps outbreaks can happen in communities where there are high vaccination rates. “This is particularly common in close-contact settings, such as schools,” she said.
More than 100 Temple University students were sickened with mumps earlier this year, prompting the school to open a clinic that vaccinated more than 2,000 people.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR) for children, the first at 12 to 15 months old and the second at 4 to 6 years old. If a person receives both doses, the vaccine is 88% effective against mumps, according to the CDC.
Laufer did not comment on whether the people with mumps at Ridley High had been vaccinated, citing “the privacy of the individuals.” She said anyone who has not received at least one dose of the MMR vaccine “needs to be excluded from school until the outbreak is determined to be over" by public health and school officials. The state has been assisting the Ridley School District with the outbreak since mid-October.
Messages left with the superintendent’s office were not immediately returned Tuesday morning.
In a letter to parents on Oct. 15, Christina Nester, the school district’s director of medical and school health services, said a case of mumps had been identified in a student at the high school, which enrolls about 1,800 students.
Nester advised that “children and adults who are not been immunized or who have not completed the mumps vaccine series” start or continue to receive the vaccine.
The school district last week began providing a third dose of the vaccine to all faculty, Laufer said. The CDC recommends a third dose during a mumps outbreak.
Some research shows the vaccine can lose its effectiveness over time.
Mumps is typically spread through saliva and its symptoms include swollen salivary glands and a headache. If a vaccinated person gets mumps, the illness will likely be less severe than in an unvaccinated person, Laufer said.