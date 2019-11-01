The declines roughly tracked sliding national scores over the past two years. More than half of all states saw decreases in eighth-grade reading scores, while about a third saw declines in fourth-grade reading. Two out of three students nationally didn’t meet reading proficiency standards — results U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos termed “devastating." And the outcomes also reflect what has been a trend: Over the past decade, the gap between the highest- and lowest-achieving students has widened.