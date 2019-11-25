The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission voted Monday that Neshaminy School District can continue to use the name “Redskins," but must educate students about Native American history to prevent stereotypes.
The commission, which met in Harrisburg, also ordered the Bucks County school district to cease and desist from “the use of any and all logos and imagery in the Neshaminy High School that negatively stereotype Native Americans.”
A spokesperson for the district, which had argued in favor of keeping the name, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
The Neshaminy High School football team’s name has been the subject of years of controversy, mirroring national debates over whether the term is offensive to Native Americans. Critics consider it a racial slur, while those fighting to keep the name contend it isn’t derogatory and has community support.
In 2013, a parent of Cherokee descent initiated a complaint with the commission on behalf of her son, then a Neshaminy High student.
The parent, Donna Fann-Boyle, withdrew her complaint in 2015, after she said her family had faced harassment. But the commission then filed its own case against the district. Hearings were held in January.
The Redskins name has drawn protest in communities across the country, most prominently over the Washington Redskins. The NFL team’s owner, Daniel Snyder, has said he will “never” change the team’s name.
Proponents of keeping the name point to polling showing Native Americans largely don’t find the term offensive. A 2016 Washington Post poll found 90% of Native Americans said the term did not bother them.
But name-change advocates have rejected such findings. The National Congress of American Indians, a Washington-based nonprofit, says Redskins is a racial slur “rooted in government bounty announcements calling for the bloody scalps of Native Americans” in the 1800s, and that tribal nations and organizations across the country have condemned the use of the word.
And while Snyder’s team has held firm, more than 2,000 “Indian” references in sports have been eliminated over the last 35 years, according to the group.
In May, Maine became the first state to ban Native American mascots in all public schools. An Idaho high school in July dropped its “Redskins” moniker after heated debate and a decision by the school board. A suburban Wisconsin school district is surveying students as it considers getting rid of its “Indians” nickname.
In Neshaminy, student newspaper editors faced backlash from administrators, fellow students and community members after voting in 2013 to ban the word Redskin from the publication’s pages.