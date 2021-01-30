Lazo, 69, said she pulled out her old teaching tools and lessons to help Blake, a kindergartner. She also does activities with his brother, Levi, 2. Known as “Mor More,” a nod to their Swedish roots, she takes them on walks on the family’s sprawling property and prepares three meals daily. She drives home on Fridays, to rest for a week and spend time with her fiance. The family said things are rough when she is not there, but they manage.