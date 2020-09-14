Yvan Pierrelouis spent 75 days on a ventilator, and for the past two months, has contended with an arduous physical and emotional recovery from the trauma of COVID-19. While the New York City police lieutenant lay unconscious, he was treated at three hospitals, finally being brought to Penn, where his daughter works as a nurse. The 59-year-old told my colleague Jason Laughlin that he’s always been a fighter. “I’m an immigrant you know,” he said. “That’s why I work so hard for my children to be better than me.”