Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday will announce that students in grades K-12 will be required to wear masks when the new school year begins.

Murphy previously had said he would leave it up to individual districts as to whether students should wear masks.

The governor’s change in position, reported by Politico and NJ.com, was confirmed by sources in the Murphy administration.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance recommending that schools fully reopen for in-person instruction this fall, but recommended masks for unvaccinated students and staff.

Murphy is expected to make his announcement during a scheduled visit Friday afternoon to an elementary school in East Brunswick.