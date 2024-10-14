Should N.J. high school students vote in school board elections? The state could become the first to allow it.

Should New Jersey high school students, ages 16 and 17, be allowed to vote in school elections?

Gov. Phil Murphy has backed a bill to make them eligible to vote in school board elections as a way to encourage civic engagement by getting young people involved in the democratic process at an earlier age.

Murphy, in an unusual move, expressed his support for the bill recently during a visit to an AP politics and government class at a high school in North Jersey. As stakeholders, students should have a vote in local school board elections, which impacts their daily lives, he said.

The bill, S3240 and A4369, was introduced in May by Sen. Raj Mukherji (D., Hudson), and Assemblywoman Cleopatra Tucker (D., Essex), as the primary sponsors. The identical bills were referred to committees for further consideration.

If approved, the bill would only allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in school board elections. It would take effect the Jan. 1 following the date of enactment. The secretary of state would set up registration forms, and develop paper ballots. This bill does not require action on the part of any school board or municipality in order to implement its provisions.

Here’s what to know about the proposal.

What is the current age requirement to vote in New Jersey?

Beginning at age 17, residents may register to vote but cannot actually vote until they turn 18. They must be U.S. citizens and live in the county where they plan to vote for at least 30 days prior to the election.

In January, Murphy signed the “New Voter Empowerment Act,” which will allow any registered voter beginning in 2026 who is 17 years of age by the time of a primary election to vote in that primary if they turn 18 years old on or before the next general election.

At least 19 other states have similar laws.

What is decided in school elections?

Most school board elections coincide with the Nov. 5 General Election. Previously, the annual elections were held in April, but many districts switched after the state law was changed.

Board members typically serve three-year terms. Board members vote on hiring recommendations from the superintendent and other matters, such as policies and curriculum and the annual operating budget.

School boards may also hold special elections four times during the year to propose a bond issue or question to pay for school projects that cannot be funded through the annual budget. The referendum questions, which typically seek a property tax increase, can be a tough sell among voters.

Who is supporting this legislation and what are the criticisms?

In addition to Murphy and its sponsors, the bill has support from a range of civil rights and non-partisan groups. They include the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, Action Together New Jersey, the ACLU-NJ, Vote16USA, and the NAACP New Jersey State Conference Youth and College Division.

It is believed that New Jersey would become the first state to lower the age requirement to permit 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in school board elections.

Some critics have concerns about possible voter apathy among 16- and 17-year-olds for an election that typically has a low turnout among older residents. Kathryn Pitts, 17, a senior at West Deptford High School who serves as a student board representative, believes her peers will be motivated to vote.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Pitts, an aspiring lawyer or political campaign worker. “It would definitely engage the youth who sometimes feel like their voices aren’t heard as much.”

The New Jersey School Boards Association, which provides resources to boards that oversee the state’s nearly 600 school districts, has not taken a position on the legislation, a spokeswoman said.

Both versions of the bill are on the same legislative trajectory in the state Assembly and state Senate. They must go through additional readings before it comes up for final passage. A majority of both Houses — at least 21 members in the Senate and 41 in the Assembly — must approve it. After both Houses agree on the bill, it is sent to Murphy, who will have 45 days to sign it, or it becomes law anyway. Murphy, who typically does not show his hand while a bill is pending, indicated he would sign it.

“I am constantly amazed by New Jersey’s remarkable young people, and I believe they deserve the opportunity to meaningfully engage with our democratic system,” Murphy said in a statement.

