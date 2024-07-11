Pa. state universities plan for another tuition freeze, but postpone decision in light of budget delay

The board overseeing Pennsylvania’s state universities postponed a decision on setting tuition for 2024-25 until the state’s budget is finalized.

But Cynthia Shapira, chair of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s Board of Governors, said on Thursday the system is hoping for a sixth consecutive year to freeze tuition for in-state undergraduate students, who make up nearly 90% of the 82,688-student system.

“The investment in PASSHE that has continued in recent years has enabled us to freeze tuition since 2018, and of course, we have indications that budget negotiations are going in such a way that we can continue this,” Shapira said at a meeting Thursday.

The system has asked for a 6.5%, or $38.1 million, increase in state funding, raising the appropriation to $623.7 million.

State system Chancellor Daniel Greenstein said he hopes to be able to recommend a tuition freeze to the board at a special meeting once the state budget is complete. If that happens, students again would pay annual tuition of $7,716, the same as they have paid since 2018-19.

“For our students, it’s a great thing,” he said. “And for our universities, it’s a great thing.”

While the system’s board sets the tuition rate for in-state undergraduates, individual universities decide on graduate and out-of-state undergraduate tuition rates, as well as room, board and mandatory fees. Following a vote of the PASSHE board Thursday, universities also beginning in fall 2025 will be able to set their technology fee; that had previously been set by the board.

The system includes: Cheyney, West Chester, Shippensburg, East Stroudsburg, Kutztown, Millersville, Indiana, Slippery Rock, Commonwealth, and PennWest Universities.