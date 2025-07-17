Pennsylvania state universities raise tuition for the first time in seven years

For the first time in seven years, universities in Pennsylvania’s state system will raise tuition for in-state students as the amount of state funding they will receive for 2025-26 remains uncertain.

In-state students in the 10 universities in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education will pay $7,994 annually in tuition, a $278 increase of 3.6%. Individual universities decide on graduate and out-of-state undergraduate tuition rates, as well as room, board and mandatory fees.

The system has requested a 6.5%, or $40.3 million, increase in its state funding, which would raise the total to $661.1 million. The state House version of the budget included that funding, but it’s unclear whether that increase will remain when the final budget is passed.

If the full funding request comes through, the board will roll back that increase, officials said. Exactly how that will happen will be decided later.

“This motion represents our very, very best effort to keep foremost in mind our students’ accessibility and affordability for the high quality education that our Pasha universities provide, while at the same time ensuring that we can actually operate the system and our universities can operate,” said Board Chair Cynthia Shapira.

She said the vote is not political.

“We are not trying to hang anything on anybody,” she said. “We are simply doing this because it is our best good faith effort to accomplish these dual goals.”

All board members present approved the measure except for the representative for Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, a Republican.

Abigail Hancox, a board member and graduate student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, spoke in support of the move.

“I wish it was different, but I will be voting yes,” she said. “This is the best decision possible in order for us, as PASSHE students, to continue receiving the educational experience we do.”

Chancellor Christopher Fiorentino said universities needed to know by next week what tuition rates would be so bills can be sent to students.

If the full funding increase comes through, he said, the system could cancel the tuition increase for the spring semester and offer a rebate for fall, but the board hasn’t decided that yet.

It would actually have taken a nearly 6% tuition increase to make up the $40 million that the system hopes to get from the legislature, but an increase of that magnitude was not feasible, he said.

In-state students, who make up nearly 90% of the 82,509 students in the system, have paid $7,716 in tuition since 2018-19. The system froze tuition for the first time in more than two decades in 2019-20 under former Chancellor Daniel Greenstein as enrollment declined and the system sought to address concerns about affordability and improve its relationship with state legislators to secure more funding.

Universities in the state system include: West Chester, Cheyney, Shippensburg, East Stroudsburg, Kutztown, Millersville, Indiana, Commonwealth, Slippery Rock, and PennWest Universities.

New housing for West Chester University

Also at the meeting, the board approved a plan by West Chester, the system’s largest university, to borrow $92.1 million to increase residential housing capacity on campus. The university will add a floor to each of the eleven buildings in its South Campus Apartments, as well as replace roofs and windows and upgrade mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems.

The campus erected modular units on campus this summer to accommodate students during construction, which will take place over five years.

Built in 1993, the 106,000-square-foot apartments include 102 units housing nearly 500 students. The construction will add 57,000 square feet and an additional 220 beds. By adding floors, West Chester will not need additional land or expand its South Campus footprint, the school said.

The need for more housing has been a long-standing issue at the 17,202-student university. The school has a waiting list for housing and anticipates the need for between 1,000 and 2,000 more beds in future years.

The project is the first major residential construction on the campus since Commonwealth Hall opened in 2014.

Also at the meeting, the board named Jeffery L. Osgood, currently West Chester’s executive vice president and provost, interim president of Commonwealth University. He will replace Bashar Hanna, who announced in April that he would step down in July.

Staff writer Gillian McGoldrick contributed to this article.