The University of Pennsylvania said it will donate $100 million over 10 years to the Philadelphia school district to remediate environmental hazards, including asbestos and lead.
It’s the largest private contribution to the school district in its history and it comes after years of students, faculty, activists and elected officials lobbying the Ivy League university to make payments to the city in lieu of taxes to help its struggling schools.
“Nothing is more important than the health and welfare of our children, and few things are more crucial to a community than the safety and quality of its public schools,” Penn president Amy Gutmann said in a statement. “When Philadelphia’s schools and schoolchildren succeed, all Philadelphia succeeds."
The school district has estimated that it has nearly $5 billion in unmet capital needs, so while the university’s gift is significant, the district’s long-standing problems will not go away.
District officials said they were grateful for the assistance.
“Every student in Philadelphia deserves the dignity of a safe and welcoming school building,” School Board President Joyce Wilkerson said in a statement. “This tremendous gift will not only help us to ensure these safe spaces for every student, it will free us to direct our focus to investing in a new and compelling vision for school facilities”
Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said the contribution “will be a great support as we move forward to address the immediate environmental conditions in all of our schools.”
The district, which for years has struggled to pay for enough teachers, counselors, and nurses to staff its aging buildings, was forecasting a $700 million deficit in May. That has likely gotten worse, and last month the district, which operates on a $3.5 billion budget, said it had to spend $70 million on COVID-19-related expenses.
And it has long wrestled with environmental problems; the average age of its 200-plus schools is more than 70 years old. Flaking lead paint and damaged asbestos have been the two biggest worries; one longtime district teacher, for instance, was diagnosed in 2019 with mesothelioma, a deadly, asbestos-caused cancer, after working in schools with known asbestos problems. The teacher, Lea DiRusso, received an $850,000 settlement from the school system.
And a 2018 Inquirer investigation of environmental conditions inside city schools uncovered thousands of issues - mold, deteriorated asbestos, acres of flaking and peeling paint that likely contains lead. Since then, some fixes have happened, but millions more is needed.
While the calls for Penn to make contributions to the city have been longstanding, this summer, they reached a fever pitch, as activists say the confluence of the coronavirus pandemic and national reckoning over racism laid bare the wealth and racial inequities in the city. Funding the city’s cash-strapped schools, activists said, is an issue of both racial and economic justice.
For the first time in the campaign’s history, in June, Penn faculty and staff joined the chorus to call for the school to make payments to the city’s schools. Dozens delivered letters requesting to meet with the board over PILOTs, and more than 1,100 staff and faculty members signed a petition calling for the university to make payments. In the last six months, faculty members joined Philadelphia Jobs With Justice and Penn for Community Justice in holding demonstrations outside board of trustee meetings. Alumni pledged to withhold donations to the school and hundreds participated in a #DearDavidCohen social media campaign, tweeting direct pleas to David L. Cohen, chair of the Penn board, to reconsider voluntary payments.
In October, the student-run yearbook at Penn pledged to donate some of its profits to the school district in the hope that it would inspire other student groups and the university to do the same.
Penn for years has steadfastly declined to make payments in lieu or taxes, saying it contributes to the city and district in other ways, including educational programming, neighborhood upgrades, services, and expertise. And the university has said that while it is largely exempt from property taxes, it contributes business, sales, and wage taxes.
It’s unclear what caused the shift in thinking at Penn, which has nearly a $15 billion endowment and is the city’s largest private employer.
“I think there was a remarkable shift with this addition of faculty,” said Devan Spear, a Penn graduate and organizer with Philadelphia Jobs with Justice who has been advocating for the school to pay PILOTs since 2015. “In the past we’ve had a lot of student support, and obviously there’s been really strong demand from sort of directly-impacted folks. But, faculty have been largely silent in the past, so I’m just really impressed by the leadership on faculty who were willing to stand up and make those demands. They’ve been doing a lot of work but we all work together.”
Spear called the donation a first step.
“I’m really glad to see Penn taking those steps when this is so urgently needed and I’m also really glad to see that it’s going to the most urgent needs — environmental remediation,” Spear said. “We are not done, holding all of the mega-nonprofit in Philadelphia accountable. But it’s been a long fight to get here, and I think that we owe this victory to all of the students and parents, and public school staff who have demanded better for themselves.”
This is a developing story.