“I think there was a remarkable shift with this addition of faculty,” said Devan Spear, a Penn graduate and organizer with Philadelphia Jobs with Justice who has been advocating for the school to pay PILOTs since 2015. “In the past we’ve had a lot of student support, and obviously there’s been really strong demand from sort of directly-impacted folks. But, faculty have been largely silent in the past, so I’m just really impressed by the leadership on faculty who were willing to stand up and make those demands. They’ve been doing a lot of work but we all work together.”