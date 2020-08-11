The University of Pennsylvania will hold only remote classes this fall, and the virtually no students will live in its dormitories, officials said Tuesday. Penn will also cut tuition by 3.9%.
Citing the “alarming rate” of COVID-19 spread across the country, officials including Penn president Amy Gutmann said that they could not offer a hybrid learning experience as they had hoped, with students who wanted to living on campus. Instead, all classes will be held virtually and dorms open only to international students and those with “significant housing or personal hardships.”
Penn had initially planned to bring about 4,000 students back to campus for the fall semester. Roughly 5,500 students lived on-campus pre-pandemic.
Gutmann and other top university officials said they made the decision with “an enormous sense of sadness,” but that with the current trends of coronavirus spread, if they did allow all Penn students to live on campus, most would have to go into a two-week quarantine, and that supply chain issues have hampered the availability and turnaround time on COVID-19 tests.
“The combination of these factors radically constrains our ability to provide a safe and meaningful on-campus experience for our undergraduates,” the Penn president said in a message to the university community.
Penn had already said most courses would be online, with limited exceptions for some classes, like nursing clinicals. No on-campus activities will be held, either.
“For the safety of our students and the broader community, we are encouraging all other students not to return to Philadelphia,” the university’s message said.
Officials said the university’s faculty would provide robust educational opportunities, but they “deeply regret that these changes represent a significant disappointment to families and students.”
Penn will cut tuition by 3.9%, effectively freezing last year’s tuition rate, and will reduce its general fee by 10%. Those students who have paid housing and dining fees will receive credits or refunds.
Penn’s decision comes as a growing number of school districts and universities opt for all digital experiences in the face of rising coronavirus numbers. Princeton University on Friday made that move; other schools, including Lehigh, Rutgers, West Chester, The College of New Jersey and Dickinson College, have gone the same route, with no or very limited housing on campuses.
Penn also joins a number of schools cutting student costs, despite the pandemic wreaking havoc with school finances.
Earlier this month, Penn students set to work in residence halls aired concerns with any plan to bring students back to campus, demanding hazard pay and safer conditions inside dorms.