The student housing adviser concerns are among a growing chorus of worries from faculty and staff at campuses across the region. Drexel University’s faculty senate this week said all classes should be conducted remotely unless the university can assure a series of safety requirements, including adequate cleaning, ventilation and reduced classroom capacities. And even then, in-person instruction should only be used when absolutely necessary, such as for design studios and labs, they said. Temple University’s faculty union last week made similar demands, and a group of faculty at Pennsylvania State University at a virtual rally Wednesday said the university isn’t planning to test enough students and staff for COVID-19 before returning, nor during the semester.