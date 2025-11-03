Penn has reported email breach incident to the FBI

The University of Pennsylvania is continuing to investigate an email breach that resulted in a crude email being sent to alumni and students last week, and has reported the incident to federal authorities.

“We understand and share our community’s concerns and have reported this to the FBI,” a university spokesperson said. “We are working with law enforcement as well as other third-party technical resources to address this as rapidly as possible.”

The incident, the spokesperson added, included the “breach of data of select information systems.”

On Friday, an undetermined number of Penn students and alumni received what school officials called a “fraudulent email” that denigrated the university’s hiring practices and policies, and encouraged readers to “stop giving us money.” The email appeared to come from Penn’s Graduate School of Education.

“We have terrible security practices and are completely unmeritocratic,” the email read, after describing the university using an offensive phrase.

The message to some recipients had a subject line of “We got hacked (Action Required).” In a statement, the school said the email was “obviously a fake,” and called its contents “highly offensive.” Information security workers, it added, were “actively addressing” the situation.

On Sunday, cybersecurity news website Bleeping Computer reported that a hacker, who remained anonymous, claimed credit for the email, and said they had taken data for a large number of people affiliated with the university.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the incident result in the theft of personal data. The FBI’s Philadelphia office declined to comment, citing the ongoing government shutdown.

Last month, the school rejected a compact proposed by President Donald Trump’s administration that would have given the school preferential consideration for federal funding in exchange for greater influence over hiring, admissions, and curriculum. A number of other elite universities were also asked to participate.

The school, Penn president J. Larry Jameson said in a statement addressing the decision not to join the compact, is “committed to merit-based achievement and accountability.”