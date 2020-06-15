It’s the beginning of a return to a new normal for the state’s flagship university. Over the last three months, about 300 people on 16 task forces have been planning for the safe return of more than 110,00 students and employees on the university’s campuses across the state. Many will be traveling from distant locations. The issues are many and similar to those universities throughout the country have been grappling with: How to detect and handle an outbreak? How to conduct classes safely? Can the university count on college students to socially distance?