Rosemont on Wednesday unveiled the plan, one of the most detailed released by a local college so far. The college will divide the semester for undergraduates into two seven-week terms, with students taking a few classes during each. Using a hybrid approach, students will meet with faculty in person for class once a week — as long as the county is in Pennsylvania’s green phase — and do the rest of their work online. They will conclude in-person classes at Thanksgiving and finish the semester remotely, limiting the potential for travel and spread.