Student protesters shouting ‘divest from genocide’ disrupt Penn board of trustees meeting

A dozen student protesters disrupted the University of Pennsylvania’s board of trustees meeting Friday, ultimately cutting it short and at least momentarily creating angst again at the Ivy League institution.

The group sat peacefully in a corner of the room, one holding a dog, but then stood, raised their red-painted hands and began chanting “endowment transparency now, divest from genocide” when interim president J. Larry Jameson began his remarks.

Board chair Ramanan Raghavendran told the group that their message was received and repeatedly asked that trustees be permitted to continue with the meeting. When the group would not stop chanting, he quickly called for the board to pass the resolutions on the agenda, including a 3.9% increase in undergraduate costs for 2024-25, and adjourned the meeting, which lasted less than 10 minutes.

The students have been referred to Penn’s Center for Community Standards and Accountability for disciplinary action, the university said in a statement.

“Their ongoing disruption of the meeting violates the university’s Code of Student Conduct and Guidelines on Open Expression,” the statement said.

The university said it would later release a copy of the full remarks that Jameson intended to deliver.

It wasn’t the first time that protesters have disrupted a Penn board meeting. In 2019 a group of students demanded that the university hold a town hall session to discuss students’ yearslong campaign to get Penn to divest its endowment from fossil fuels, citing danger to the environment. The board also adjourned that meeting after passing resolutions.

The protesters participating in Friday’s disruption didn’t state specifically what they wanted, but in recent months, some groups have expressed concerns about genocide in relation to Israel’s military response in Gaza. Students also wore keffiyehs, a symbol of Palestinian nationalism.

Penn was roiled last semester after the Palestine Writes literature festival was held on campus and criticized by some for including speakers with a history of making antisemitic remarks. Tensions were exacerbated after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, and the university was subject to complaints about not taking a strong enough stand for Israel as well as not protecting its Palestinian students, faculty and their supporters.

Former president Liz Magill resigned in December after her congressional testimony on the campus’ response to antisemitism. Asked whether calling for the genocide of Jewish people violated Penn’s code of conduct, she said it was a “context-dependent decision.”

Jameson, formerly executive vice president for the health system and dean of the medical school, took over as interim president in December. Friday marked his first public address at a trustee meeting.

“In these early weeks, I’ve taken every opportunity to be with our students, faculty, staff and alumni,” Jameson began. “People work very hard to get to Penn and they’re exhilarated to be here... Penn does amazing things.”

Earlier in the meeting, the Rev. Charles L. “Chaz” Howard, university chaplain and vice president for social equity & community, talked about groups of Muslim and Jewish students sharing meals and participating in events together.

“In small and quiet ways, they are trying to understand or at least humanize the other side,” he said.