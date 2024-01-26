Gov. Shapiro proposes sweeping reform of Pa. state-funded higher education

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Friday is to announce a blueprint for changing how Pennsylvania handles state-funded higher education to make attending college more affordable with better economic outcomes for the commonwealth, his office said.

Part one of Shapiro’s three-part plan calls for a cap of $1,000 per semester on tuition and fees at state-owned universities and community colleges for median-income Pennsylvanians making $70,000 or less. And it proposes increasing Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency grants by $1,000 for all students attending state-related universities and independent colleges. PHEAA administers financial aid.

The second part of the plan calls for the unification of the 10 Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) universities and the 15 publicly run community colleges under a new governance system, which Shapiro argues would improve coordination between schools and improve affordability.

Finally, Shapiro proposes creating a performance-based funding formula that rewards public and state-related colleges and universities, such as Temple and Lincoln Universities, for achieving outcomes that benefit Pennsylvania.

To make this happen, the legislature would need to agree to end its control over higher-education funding, which occurs with every annual budget and requires a two-thirds vote by lawmakers.

Over the last decade, according to the governor’s office, enrollment has declined 30% across the PASSHE universities and 37% for the publicly run community colleges.

The governor’s office said that Pennsylvania spends less on higher education than every other state except New Hampshire. The long-term erosion of state support in Pennsylvania has increased the financial burden on students and institutions, resulting in tuition hikes, cuts in services, and the need to take on more debt, the governor’s office said.

The funding formula under Shapiro’s new proposal would weigh factors such as increasing enrollment, the number of first-generation college students that receive credentials, and the graduation rate.

Shapiro argues that the formula would create incentives for institutions to recruit and support students to complete degrees and earn credentials in fields facing workforce shortages, such as nursing and teaching, and growing sectors, such as biotechnology and advanced manufacturing.

In his budget address on Feb. 6, Shapiro will propose increased funding for state-owned universities, community colleges, and their students, the governor’s office said.

The blueprint is based on the work of a group of higher-education leaders from across Pennsylvania appointed by Shapiro to develop a series of recommendations, the governor’s office said.

“Every Pennsylvanian deserves the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed,” Shapiro said in a statement.

“For some, that means going right into the workforce — but for those who want to go to college or get a credential, we need to rethink our system of higher education,” Shapiro said.

“Whether you want to take one course to brush up on your skills, earn a certificate to qualify for a promotion, or pursue a degree that will lead to a new career — you deserve accessible, affordable higher education options,” the governor said.

“That’s true for every student, whether you attend one of our historic HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities), a community college, a PASSHE institution, a state-related university, or an independent college or university,” Shapiro said.

“That’s exactly what my plan will deliver,” the governor said, “and we’ll build a higher-education system that opens up doors of opportunity, prepares our workforce, and serves as the linchpin to Pennsylvania’s economic success.”